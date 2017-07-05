Big Trump Donor Eyes Buying Time Magazine

“There is now more than one conservative booster of President Trump with a fancy for buying Time Inc. — and its 94-year-old flagship newsweekly, Time, the New York Post reports.

“Robert Mercer’s Renaissance Technologies bought nearly 2.5 million shares of Time Inc. in the first quarter, according to a recent regulatory filing — a 2.51 percent stake valued on March 31 at $48.1 million… Mercer and daughter Rebekah are big Trump supporters.”

“Mercer is also a backer of Breitbart News, which was headed by Steve Bannon until he left to become an adviser to Trump.”