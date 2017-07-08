GOP Plans Final, Urgent Blitz on Health Care Bill

“The White House and Senate Republican leaders are planning a final, urgent blitz to pressure reluctant GOP senators to pass an overhaul of the Affordable Care Act before their month-long August recess,” the Washington Post reports.

“Aware that the next 14 days probably represent their last chance to salvage their flagging endeavor, President Trump, Vice President Pence and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) intend to single out individual senators and escalate a broad defense of the evolving proposal, according to Republicans familiar with their plans.”

New York Times: “A week that Senate Republicans had hoped would mobilize conservatives and shore up support for their measure to repeal the Affordable Care Act instead ended with eroding enthusiasm, as usually reliable Republican senators from red states blanched at its impact on rural communities.”