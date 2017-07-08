U.S. Finds Itself Isolated at G20 Summit

“For years the United States was the dominant force and set the agenda at the annual gathering of the leaders of the world’s largest economies,” the New York Times reports.

“But on Friday, when President Trump met with 19 other leaders at the Group of 20 conference, he found the United States isolated on everything from trade to climate change, and faced with the prospect of the group’s issuing a statement on Saturday that lays bare how the United States stands alone.”

Washington Post: “Normally a venue for drab displays of international comity, this gathering of economic powers saw clashes and talk of a possible transatlantic trade war. The tensions were also a warning signal of Washington’s diminished clout as leaders mounted a near-united opposition to U.S. policies.”