Murphy Holds Huge Lead In New Jersey

A new Monmouth poll in New Jersey finds Phil Murphy (D) with a daunting 27 point lead over Kim Guadagno (R) in the race for governor, 53% to 26%.

Said pollster Patrick Murray: “Party labels are the primary driver behind this early reading of the race since very few voters really know much about either candidate. It is not clear whether Guadagno’s fortunes will improve as voters learn more about her current role as lieutenant governor considering how unpopular Chris Christie is right now.”