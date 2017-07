Top Clinton aide Jennifer Palmieri told the HuffPost that she tried to feed the Russia hacking story to reporters during the 2016 campaign but no one seemed to care.

Said Palmieri: “It was so surreal. I felt as if I had been catapulted into another dimension where we would have these surreal conversations about the Russians and Trump and Mike Flynn and Carter Page and Donald Trump Jr. saying, ‘We’re really invested in Russia.’ And no one in the press really cared.”