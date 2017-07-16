Carville Says It’s Not Likely Democrats Can Take Senate

James Carville “is not optimistic that his party will be able to take back the Senate in the 2018 midterm elections,” the Washington Examiner reports.

Said Carville: “I would say we have a pretty good chance of taking the House back. The Senate is very, very difficult… The problem in the Senate is we have a large number of seats we have to hold in states that Donald Trump carried. Indiana, Missouri, you know, places like that we have to hold seats.”

“Carville sees Democrats as having a chance in Nevada, but less so in Arizona, Texas, and Alabama.”