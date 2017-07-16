Poll Finds Trump’s Standing Has Weakened

A new Washington Post-ABC News poll finds President Trump’s “standing with the American people has deteriorated since the spring, buffeted by perceptions of a decline in U.S. leadership abroad, a stalled presidential agenda at home and an unpopular Republican health-care bill.”

“Approaching six months in office, Trump’s overall approval rating has dropped to 36% from 42% in April. His disapproval rating has risen five points to 58%. Overall, 48% say they “disapprove strongly” of Trump’s performance in office, a level never reached by former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama and reached only in the second term of George W. Bush.