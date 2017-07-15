McConnell Pushes Off Health Care Vote

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) “put off plans late Saturday to vote on a bill to overhaul the nation’s health-care system next week, after Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) announced he would be at home recovering from surgery, leaving Republicans short of the votes they needed to advance the legislation,” the Washington Post reports.

“McCain underwent surgery in Phoenix on Friday to remove a blood clot from above his left eye.”

Politico: “A half-dozen key senators, including McCain, were undecided on whether to go ahead with a procedural vote, putting the bill’s future in serious jeopardy before McConnell punted.”