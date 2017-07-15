Trump Wants Better Coverage In Britain Before Visit

President Trump urged British prime minister Theresa May to “fix it” for him to get a warm welcome in Britain, The Sun reports.

“The US President made his shameless plea in a private conversation with Theresa May to plan his state visit — now postponed until next year. Two million people signed a petition calling for Mr Trump’s proposed trip to be axed.”

A transcript of the chat, seen by senior diplomats, reveals his touchiness. Mr Trump says: “I haven’t had great coverage out there lately, Theresa.”