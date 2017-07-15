Comey Is Writing a Book

James Comey, the former FBI director who was fired in May by President Trump, is writing a book, the New York Times reports.

“The book will not be a conventional tell-all memoir, but an exploration of the principles that have guided Mr. Comey through some of the most challenging moments of his legal career. Among those are his investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server during a contentious election, and his recent entanglement with the president over the F.B.I.’s inquiry into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.”