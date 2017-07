“Senate and House Dems, after an intensive process spanning seven months, on Monday will unveil a new economic agenda, Axios has exclusively learned, meant to counter the perception that Democrats are only the anti-Trump party, with no message of their own.”

“Top Dems see the new message as the key to turning things around after their losses in the presidential race and this year’s House special elections.”

A memo from pollster Geoff Garin explains the new messaging.