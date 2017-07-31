Trump Deepens the GOP Divide

President Trump’s “tumultuous past week has widened rifts in his party, between those who vocally support the president’s combative style and others who bridle at it,” the Wall Street Journal reports.

“Mr. Trump has long been a polarizing force among members of his party, but for the first several months of his tenure, the GOP was largely united by a shared desire to make the most of his election and the party’s total control of the government for the first time in a decade.”

“After a week that included the president attacking his attorney general, the collapse of a GOP health bill, a surprise effort to bar transgender people in the military and a White House staff shakeup, divisions that were largely set aside at the start of 2017 have emerged anew.”