Michael Grimm Eyes Return to Congress

Sources told NY1 that former Rep. Michael Grimm (R-NY) “is beginning to let a small number of political leaders on Staten Island know that he intends to run for Congress.”

“Any campaign would be a challenge for someone in Grimm’s position; he spent seven months in federal prison for tax fraud, and he was released in May of 2016.”

“Grimm also made headlines for threatening a NY1 reporter, Michael Scotto, with physical violence in 2014, saying he would throw Scotto off a balcony and break him in half while they spoke at the Capitol in Washington.”