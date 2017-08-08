Pastor: God Wants Trump to ‘Take Out’ Kim Jong Un

Texas megachurch pastor Robert Jeffress, one of President Trump’s evangelical advisers who preached the morning of his inauguration, told the Washington Post the president has the moral authority to take out North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Said Jeffress: “When it comes to how we should deal with evil doers, the Bible, in the book of Romans, is very clear: God has endowed rulers full power to use whatever means necessary — including war — to stop evil. In the case of North Korea, God has given Trump authority to take out Kim Jong Un.”