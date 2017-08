Guam Homeland Security issued a new fact sheet, which the agency says will help residents prepare for an imminent missile threat, the Pacific Daily News reports.

The advice includes tips such as: “Do not look at the flash or fireball – It can blind you” and “Take cover behind anything that might offer protection.”

Also: “Lie flat on the ground and cover your head. If the explosion is some distance away, it could take 30 seconds or more for the blast wave to hit.”