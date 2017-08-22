Is Tim Ryan Running for President?

BuzzFeed: “A Cheshire Cat-style smile spreads across his face when a reporter at New Hampshire’s major television station, WMUR, casually asks if Ryan’s running for president. Ryan’s sitting in the green room, waiting to do a television hit.”

“Tim Ryan for President wouldn’t be totally out of left field — he’s a charismatic guy with a compelling biography representing Democrat-turned-Trump counties in arguably the most important swing state in the country… The Ohio Democrat easily won reelection even as many of his longtime Democratic constituents went for Trump. He thinks he knows what Democrats did wrong, and he wants to spread that wisdom — funnily enough, in all kinds of early primary states.”