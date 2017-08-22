Will Trump Attack Flake In Arizona?

President Trump “faces a decision on Tuesday evening with profound implications for his already strained relationship with the GOP: Whether to attack a vulnerable Republican senator on his home turf,” Politico reports.

“While White House officials won’t say exactly what’s on Trump’s agenda when he holds a campaign-style rally here, there is a widespread expectation that he will go after GOP Sen. Jeff Flake, a loud critic of the president who recently published an anti-Trump manifesto, Conscience of a Conservative.”

Flake to the Los Angeles Times: “I don’t worry about it at all.”