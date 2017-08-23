McCaskill Accuses Rival of Violating Residency Law

Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) “accused Missouri’s top law enforcement officer, who is weighing a campaign against her, of violating a state law that requires the attorney general to reside in Jefferson City,” the Kansas City Star reports.

Attorney General Josh Hawley (R) “has faced questions about his residency since taking office in January.”

Said McCaskill: “The law’s pretty clear. There’s never been an attorney general in the history of our state that hasn’t lived in Jefferson City because the law says ‘shall.’ Listen, I’m a Mizzou-educated lawyer, but I can keep up and I know what the word ‘shall’ means in the law. And I know he went to Yale, I think, or Harvard — one of those, one of those fancy ones — I think they taught him the same thing that shall means shall.”