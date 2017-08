Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) was pressed by a constituent at a town hall event to denounce President Trump’s claim that the violence at a neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville was owed to “both sides.” But instead of distancing himself from Trump, Mast chose to echo him, the Daily Beast reports.

Said Mast: “There were multiple people, from multiple sides that came out there with the intent of clashing with one another. That’s just the fact.”