Gorka Forced Out of the White House

“Sebastian Gorka, an outspoken adviser to President Trump and lightning rod for controversy, has been forced out of his position at the White House,” the New York Times reports.

“One of the officials said that the president’s chief of staff, John F. Kelly, had telegraphed his lack of interest in keeping Mr. Gorka during internal discussions over the last week.”

Politico: “The latest high-profile resignation from the populist faction of Trump’s ideologically divided West Wing erupted over a major policy disagreement about Afghanistan.”

Washington Post: “Although Trump enjoyed watching his cable television appearances, in which he performed like a pit bull and taunted many news anchors for peddling what he and the president deemed ‘fake news,’ Gorka had run afoul of many of his colleagues, including some on the National Security Council who considered him a fringe figure.”