How Trump Shaped the 2016 Campaign Agenda

A fascinating new report from the Harvard Berkman Klein Center for the Internet and Society looks at how Donald Trump succeeded in shaping the agenda during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Coverage of Trump overwhelmingly outperformed coverage of Clinton. And more importantly, Clinton’s coverage was focused on scandals, while Trump’s coverage focused on his core issues.

Immigration became the dominant substantive issue of the campaign, which favored Trump. Initially, the Trump campaign used a hard-line anti-immigration stance to distinguish Trump from the field of GOP contenders. Later, immigration was a wedge issue between the left and the right.

And while media coverage of Trump was largely critical, he overwhelmingly dominated news coverage.

The report also makes some interesting observations about the structure and composition of media on the right and left: