Freedom Caucus Vents to Paul Ryan

“Leaders of the Freedom Caucus met with House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-WiI) on Wednesday to candidly express their frustrations with his leadership and his handling of the Republican legislative agenda, according to two people familiar with the discussion,” the Washington Post reports.

“The exchange comes as former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon is having conversations with hard-line GOP lawmakers about how they should exert greater influence in the fall’s political fights and pressure congressional Republican leaders.”

Conservatives lawmakers “have begun to discuss who could replace Ryan as speaker, should conservatives rebel against him.”