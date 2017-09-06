Trump Fixated on 15% Corporate Tax Rate

President Trump “is increasingly fixated on slashing the top corporate tax rate to 15 percent – a level that pretty much no one else working on the issue in the White House or Congress thinks is workable,” Politico reports.

“In a White House meeting on Tuesday, Trump again expressed his strong desire to hit the 15 percent target, from today’s 35 percent.”

Said one senior official: “You can’t get to 15 percent and anyone who has a back of an envelope can make that calculation. And he may not like that truth, but it’s the truth. It’s just math.”