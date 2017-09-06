Trump Wants One Last Push on Obamacare Repeal

“The president and White House staff have continued to work with Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Bill Cassidy (R-LA) over the summer on their proposal to block grant federal health care funding to the states. And though the bill is being rewritten and Congress faces a brutal September agenda, Trump and his allies on health care are making a last-gasp push,” Politico reports.

Playbook: “There is little chance the Senate will take up an Obamacare repeal vote. McConnell has moved on. Senate Republicans, for the most part, have too.”