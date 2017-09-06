Clinton Blames Russian Meddling, Comey for Her Loss

CNN: “A lengthy middle section of Clinton’s book is devoted to Russia’s attempts to influence the US presidential contest, which Clinton blames in part for her loss. She describes herself as consumed by the various threads of Russia’s involvement, writing that she follows ‘every twist and turn of the story,’ often with chagrin.”

Writes Clinton: “I read everything I could get my hands on.”

“Clinton’s book does involve some introspection and she takes responsibility for her failures, but the book oozes with contempt for Trump and blames two external factors — Russia and fired FBI Director James Comey — for her loss.”