Trump Not Likely to Pick Cohn for Fed Chairman

President Trump “is unlikely to nominate Gary Cohn, his top economic adviser, as the next Federal Reserve chairman, indicating that he is open to considering additional names for a pick he has said he would like to make by year’s end,” the Wall Street Journal reports.

“Mr. Cohn may have doomed his chances for the top Fed job with comments he made to the Financial Times on Aug. 25… Mr. Cohn had told associates that he was disgusted by Mr. Trump’s performance immediately after the president’s combative news conference on Aug. 15 about the Charlottesville events.”