Bid for Bernie Voters Backfires In Illinois

“In a move designed to lure Bernie Sanders voters in a competitive Democratic governor’s primary, a top-tier candidate, Daniel Biss, chose a far-left running mate who was a proud member of the Democratic Socialists of America,” reports.

“Less than a week later, Biss dropped Chicago Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa from his ticket, amid criticism over Rosa’s position on Israel. Biss, a state senator from suburban Evanston, made the announcement on Wednesday, saying the two could not reconcile Rosa’s support for BDS, or the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement, with regard to Israel.”