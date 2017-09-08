Fiorina Will Not Run for Senate

Carly Fiorina said that she would not seek the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Virginia’s 2018 election, CNN reports.

Said Fiorina: “I have made a decision. I have decided that I can be of more value outside the system than a single voice among a hundred inside the system. So, I’m going to continue the work I’ve been doing for many years enlisting up leaders and problem solvers all across the country and have made the decision not to seek the US Senate seat here in the Commonwealth.”