GOP Seat In Michigan Is Now a Toss Up

David Wasserman: “In a wave election, Michigan’s 11th CD is exactly the kind of seat Democrats need to flip to win House control. In 2011, GOP legislators carefully drew it to take in the most Republican inner suburbs of Detroit and exclude the heavily Democratic city of Pontiac. In 2016, it voted for President Trump 49 percent to 45 percent. However, it’s also the most college-educated seat in the state and the only one where Trump’s margin failed to improve from Mitt Romney’s in 2012.”

The Cook Political Report moved the race from “Likely Republican” to “Toss Up.”