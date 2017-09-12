Why Roy Moore Will Likely Win Alabama’s Senate Race

First Read: “So given those past failures, why is Moore likely headed for success in two weeks? Here’s a theory: In the Trump Era, it’s much easier for a controversial (and well-known) figure to win a GOP primary than during the Bush Era (when “compassionate conservatism” was the mantra) or even the Tea Party Era (when fiscal matters often overshadowed social ones).”

“Yes, opponent Luther Strange has his own set of problems stemming from his appointment to the job by an embattled governor, and Moore is benefitting from a set of political crosswinds in the state that are pretty unique. But his rise still shows that, in the Trump Era, the parameters of what’s politically palatable in the Republican Party aren’t where they used to be.”