Trump Slams Authors Who Write About Him

President Trump lashed out at authors who write about him, posting on Twitter that their books and articles amount to “fake news” because “they know nothing about me,” Politico reports.

“Trump did not make clear which authors, books or articles he was referring to, although he has been a regular critic of the news media, which he has often complained covers him unfairly. The president’s tweet coincided with the release of two prominent books related to the 2016 election, Hillary Clinton’s campaign memoir, entitled What Happened, and NBC political reporter Katy Tur’s Unbelievable: My Front Row Seat to the Craziest Campaign in American History.”