Scaramucci Wants to Run for Office

In recent conversations with friends, ousted White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci “has said he wants to some day run for office, which a friend speculated could include mayor of New York City or governor of New York. But the Mooch’s brief time in the White House has also given him presidential aspirations, according to one person familiar with the matter,” BuzzFeed News reports.

Said one friend: “He was 100% serious about it and asked us if we thought he would be a good president.”