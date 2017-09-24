Majority See Trump as a Dividing Force

A new Washington Post-ABC News poll finds most Americans see President Trump as a divisive figure who has yet to fulfill his campaign promise to positively change the way Washington works.

“More than twice as many Americans say Trump is doing more to divide the country than to unify it, 66% vs. 28%. The margin is significantly more negative than those recorded for Obama and Bush; at most, 55 percent of Americans said Obama or Bush was dividing the country.”

“Trump’s overall job approval rating has stabilized at 39% in the new poll after slipping to 36% in July. The shift is within the poll’s margin of sampling error but is mirrored in the small rise in other recent national polls.”