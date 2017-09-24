Quote of the Day

“I am deeply disappointed by the tone of the comments the president made on Friday. I am proud to be associated with so many players who make such tremendous contributions in positively impacting our communities. Their efforts, both on and off the field, help bring people together and make our community stronger. There is no greater unifier in this country than sports, and unfortunately, nothing more divisive than politics. I think our political leaders could learn a lot from from the lessons of teamwork and the importance of working together towards a common goal. Our players are intelligent, thoughtful, and I support their right to peacefully affect social change and raise awareness in a manner that they feel is most impactful.”

— New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, on Twitter.