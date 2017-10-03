Pro-Life Congressman Urged Abortion In Affair

“A text message sent in January to Rep. Tim Murphy (R-PA) by a woman with whom he had an extra-marital relationship took him to task for an anti-abortion statement posted on Facebook from his office’s public account,” the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Wrote Shannon Edwards, with whom the congressman admitted last month to having an affair: “And you have zero issue posting your pro-life stance all over the place when you had no issue asking me to abort our unborn child just last week when we thought that was one of the options.”

Responded Murphy: “I get what you say about my March for life messages. I’ve never written them. Staff does them. I read them and winced. I told staff don’t write any more. I will.”