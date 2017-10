Rep. Carol Shea-Porter (D-NH) announced that she will not seek re-election in 2018, saying that “the time has come in my life to pause and decide on a different path,” the Boston Globe reports.

“Her decision is a political bombshell with national implications. At a time when Democrats are looking to win back a majority in the House, Shea-Porter is one of the few Democrats holding office in a district that Republican Donald Trump won last year.”