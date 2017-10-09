Capitol Hill Republicans Choose Avoidance Strategy

“Senate Republicans avoided weighing in on the fiery fracas between President Trump and Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN), and aides and allies of those lawmakers privately worried that a prolonged fight would hurt the GOP’s already threatened legislative priorities,” the Washington Post reports.

“Those who did speak did so obliquely — by praising Corker generally but steering clear of inserting themselves directly into the brutal clash.”

“The reaction highlighted the broader strategy Capitol Hill Republicans have adopted when it comes to the president’s tendency to wage rhetorical war against their own or incite other controversies: Don’t engage in public no matter how anxious they may be in private.”