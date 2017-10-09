Sinatra Told Trump to ‘Go Fuck Himself’

A new book claims that Frank Sinatra told Donald Trump to “go fuck himself” after the now-President took issue with the singer’s financial demands, the Independent reports.

“Old Blue Eyes was due to perform at the opening of Mr Trump’s Atlantic City casino in 1990 when the magnate was said to have told him his costs were ‘a little rich.’ On hearing the news, Sinatra gave his manager Elliot Weisman – who has written the new book – two options, either to pass his message to Mr Trump or give him his number and he would do it himself.”