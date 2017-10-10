Hawley Will Challenge McCaskill

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley (R) officially announced his intention to challenge Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) in 2018, the Kansas City Star reports.

“Hawley’s official announcement also comes shortly after The Star reported that Hawley had been reaching out to former White House strategist Steve Bannon amid speculation that Bannon, executive chairman of the conservative website Breitbart, may back another candidate.”

Bannon’s site praised Hawley over the weekend, calling him a “hardcore conservative who will not go along to get along like McConnell wants in Washington.”