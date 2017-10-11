Trump Challenges NBC’s Broadcast License

President Trump suggested that NBC’s broadcast license should be pulled as punishment after NBC News published a report stating that the president sought a dramatic increase in the nation’s nuclear arsenal, Politico reports.

“It is the second time in as many weeks that Trump has felt compelled to attack NBC News, which reported last week that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson came close to resigning last summer and called the president a ‘moron’ following a meeting with members of the national security team and members of the cabinet.”