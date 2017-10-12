Pharmacist Suggests Some Lawmakers Have Alzheimer’s

Mike Kim, who runs the pharmacy that most members of Congress use, told Stat that he knows the most sensitive details about some of the most powerful people in Washington:

“At first it’s cool, and then you realize, I’m filling some drugs that are for some pretty serious health problems as well. And these are the people that are running the country,” Kim said, listing treatments for conditions like diabetes and Alzheimer’s. “It makes you kind of sit back and say, ‘Wow, they’re making the highest laws of the land and they might not even remember what happened yesterday.’”

Kim tried to walk back the comments in a follow-up article.