De Blasio Rival Blasts Mayor for Being a Red Sox Fan

New York City mayoral contender Nicole Malliotakis (R) said she finds it “unconscionable” that Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) won’t root for the New York Yankees, the New York Daily News reports.

Said Malliotakis: “I believe that you’ll have two underdogs winning this year — the New York Yankees and Nicole Malliotakis.”

“The candidate said she’s a Yankee fan who’s excited by their post-season run — unlike Hizzoner, a Red Sox fan who told the Daily News this week it’s ‘constitutionally impossible’ for him to root for the Bronx Bombers, and said it’d be just “too weird” to go to a game at Yankee Stadium.”