Kelly Delivers Emotional Defense of Trump

White House chief of staff John Kelly “delivered an emotional, personal defense of President Trump’s call this week to the widow of a slain soldier, describing the trauma of learning about his own son’s death in Afghanistan and calling the criticism of Mr. Trump’s call unfair,” the New York Times reports.

“Mr. Kelly said that he was stunned to see the criticism, which came from a Democratic congresswoman, Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL), after the president delivered a similar message to the widow of one of the soldiers killed in Niger. He said afterward he had to collect his thoughts by going to Arlington National Cemetery for more than an hour.”

Said Kelly: “He was doing exactly what he wanted to do when he was killed. He knew what he was getting into by joining that one percent. He knew what the possibilities were, because we were at war.”