Exchange of the Day

Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) gave an extraordinary interview to Savannah Guthrie on the Today Show:

GUTHRIE: Left to his own devices, do you think the president is a threat to national security?

CORKER: I think that there are people who are around him who work in an effort to contain him – that would be Secretary Mattis, Tillerson and General Kelly there as chief of staff.

GUTHRIE: That almost seems to accept the premise of the question: He needs to be contained?

CORKER: I do think, when you’re having the kind of issue we’re having with North Korea where we have a very unstable leader there, when you send out tweets into the region to raise tension, when you kneecap your secretary of state whose diplomacy you have to depend upon … you really move our country into a binary choice which could lead to a world war.