More Complaints Surface Over Scott Brown’s Behavior

The Guardian “has, over the past two months, spoken to multiple witnesses who attended the party who claim the behavior of the ambassador was worse than he has admitted.”

“It is understood that two complaints investigated by the US state department against Brown originally came from two female peace corps volunteers who were at the event, and who served food and drink to the guests as a way to flip the cultural norm of Samoans serving westerners.”

“But in addition to these complaints are others that the ambassador’s behavior was ‘shocking,’ ‘culturally insensitive,’ ‘rude’ and ‘undiplomatic.'”

Stuff: U.S. Ambassador behaved “like he was channeling Trump.”