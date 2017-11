Energy Secretary Rick Perry claimed that fossil fuels can help prevent sexual assault, NBC News reports.

Said Perry: “But also from the standpoint of sexual assault, when the lights are on, when you have light that shines, the righteousness, if you will, on those types of acts. So from the standpoint of how you really affect people’s lives, fossil fuels is going to play a role in that. I happen to think it’s going to play a positive role.”