Ohio Anti-Gay Lawmaker Led Secret Gay Life

“In public, Wesley Goodman (R) was an up-and-coming conservative who championed pro-family and anti-LGBT causes and aspired to someday run for Congress,” the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

“In private, he exchanged salacious texts and emails with gay men he met on Capitol Hill, and sent sexually suggestive messages to young men he met through conservative circles who were too intimidated to publicly complain.”

“Goodman’s double life ended this week when he resigned from the Ohio legislature after House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger was alerted to Goodman’s involvement in ‘inappropriate behavior’ with a man in his state office in Columbus.”