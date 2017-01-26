Mexican President Cancels Visit with Trump

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto canceled his upcoming visit with President Trump amid outrage in Mexico about Trump’s plan to build a border wall and his threats to force Mexico to pay for it, the Washington Post reports.

“The growing conflict between the United States and Mexico has quickly deteriorated since Trump took power. Trump has proposed several policies that Mexico opposes, including the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement, increased deportations, and the border wall.”