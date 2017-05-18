House Democrats Smash Fundraising Records

“House Democrats have already raised more money in online contributions this year ahead of the midterms than they did during all of 2015, the most recently comparable year,” a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee official told NBC News.

“The unusual fundraising haul is the latest sign that President Donald Trump is motivating Democrats in extraordinary ways as the party looks to win back the 24 seats it needs to retake the House of Representatives in next year’s midterm elections and put Rep. Nancy Pelosi back in the Speaker’s chair.”