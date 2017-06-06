Nevada Just Passed a Public Health Insurance Option

“Nevada, with little fanfare or notice, is inching toward a massive health insurance expansion — one that would give the state’s 2.8 million residents access to a public health insurance option,” Vox reports.

“The Nevada legislature passed a bill Friday that would allow anyone to buy into Medicaid, the public program that covers low-income Americans. It would be the first state to open the government-run program to all Nevada residents, regardless of their income or health status.”

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval (R) did not respond to an inquiry about whether he would sign the bill or veto it.